The people of Grantham gathered in their communities to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

Street parties, fun competitions and displays all formed part of a weekend of celebrations across the town.

The Sunningdale community gathered on the green for a street party on Friday, with local resident Sue Smith describing the day as "a fantastic turnout".

Prizes were given out for best decorated tables and children’s fancy dress, kindly donated by Sarah at The Royal Queen, Premier Shop in Sunningdale, Tailored Hair and Sunnings Chip Shop, all of which were judged by District Councillor Dean Ward.

There were also balloons for the children, donated by Carters Celebrations Wedding & Event Hire, with music provided by Pete Nettleton. The event was for the residents of Sunningdale, Harrowby and Londonthorpe, with the parish council making a donation to provide toilets for the party.

Residents of Barrowby Road were determined to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee on Sunday and, despite the weather, 80 residents enjoyed a garden party.

The event raised £1,200 to be split between Grantham Food bank and the Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukraine Appeal. The event was sponsored by Bird & Co, Solicitors, Paul Bavin Tree Specialists and Skinners butchers.

The people of Westminster Way, Grantham gathered on Friday in the sunshine to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. One of the residents, Debbie Porter, said: "It was so nice to have the opportunity to meet new people and get to know them better.

"It was organised by our neighbour Sharne Gimbert and we had games, a disco and a clarinettist, as well as loads of homemade cakes and of course lashings of Pimms."

Many houses across the town were decorated in red, white and blue colours with plenty of tributes to the Queen.

The windows of St John the Evangelist Church in Manthorpe were dressed with displays made by the nine societies that meet in the new community hall that was built thanks to a legacy of £1,000,000 from Ina Hawley.

The decorations were available for viewing at a Jubilee coffee morning held on Saturday in the community hall. In addition to the window displays, the church was decorated both inside and out, providing a fitting celebration for the Jubilee.

To kick off the Jubilee celebrations, on Thursday, all residents of Grantham Almshouses were invited to an afternoon tea by the trustees of the charity and hosted by Grantham Freemasons at Faraday House.

Guests were welcomed by the incoming chairman of the trust, Graham Cook, who also proposed the loyal toast. This was followed by plenty of sandwiches, cakes and tea.

Residents of Wroxall Drive, Grantham came together on Sunday to celebrate, raising £681.68 for the Grantham Foodbank (Trussell Trust) through donations, an auction and a 70 prize raffle draw.

