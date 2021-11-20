Two local businesses and members of the community have rallied together to replace two teenage brothers’ bikes after they were stolen last week.

Nineteen-year-old Peter and James Merryweather, 17, of Barrowby Gate, Grantham, were left devastated when their mountain bikes were stolen from Grantham bus station last Sunday, (November 7).

Their mum Clare Sheppard put out an appeal for information on social media, adding: “James used his bike to go to work and to the local shop mainly but Peter goes everywhere on his including to college, up and around the vale , all around the villages and even to see his girlfriend in Sleaford. He was very upset. He had saved his money up from last Christmas to buy the bike and says he will never buy one again.”

Peter and James Merryweather received new bikes this week. (53188242)

Local fund-raiser Rob Dixon, of Sunningdale, saw Clare’s post and immediately sprung into action asking whether anyone on his Facebook page would like to help him to replace the boys bikes.

Within hours, Jason Price of Price and Son Funeral Directors, in Castlegate, had donated £50 and Simon Pell, of Wardour Secure Networks, contacted Rob to donate £30.

Mr Price was only too happy to help when he saw Rob’s post.

He added: “I was so saddened to see the boys bikes had been stolen and what they meant to them. As a local family business we immediately pitched in to get them mobile again. We are always proud to help and support local good causes.”

Sandra Mullin MBE, from On Yer Bike, a community project which helps people buy affordable bicycles, also agreed to refurbish two bikes.

But just days after the thefts, Peter, who is autistic, was injured in a collision with a car as he cycled to college on his stepdad’s bike last Friday morning (November 12).

Mum Clare said: “He suffered two gashes to the side of his head which needed gluing and lots of bruising. I just hope it doesn’t take the enjoyment out of cycling for him.”

After a few days rest at home, Peter and his brother James were presented with their new bikes on Monday (November 15) at Place2bee, a men’s mental health group based on Finkin Street, Grantham, by Jay Price , Simon Pell, Sandra Mullin and Rob Dixon

Rob said: “Once again it was an amazing response from Grantham businesses supporting local causes.

Clare is grateful to everyone who helped put a smile back on her boys faces.

She added: “A massive thank you goes to the local businesses that stepped in to help and to Rob Dixon, one of Grantham’s finest.”