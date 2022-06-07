A community awards programme has been launched, allowing you to nominate an exceptional person to be recognised for their work.

Nominations are now open for the 2022 South Kesteven Community Awards.

South Kesteven District Council has started its search for community champions to crown in 2022 and has opened up seven categories including the brand new ‘Best School Green Project’ award, which will showcase local schools and their environmental initiatives.

Last year’s Covid-restrictions prevented a public event, although all winners were later invited to the Chairman’s Dinner in March. 2022, however, will see a special in-person prize giving ceremony, set to take place in October.

Cllr Annie Mason, SKDC Cabinet Member for People and Safer Communities, said: “Last year our awards recognised some truly amazing people, and I could not believe just how varied our winners were. It was amazing.

“Now we want to do it all again. Look around, see who is making a difference in our communities and nominate them. Let’s give them the recognition they deserve.”

Nominations are now open and will close on 18th July. A person or organisation can be nominated for more than one award. All nominees will be recognised with a certificate commending their efforts.

For full details of the categories and to obtain an entry form, visit: www.southkesteven.gov.uk/SKAwards2022

The 2022 South Kesteven Community Awards categories:

The new Best School Green Project is looking for a primary, junior or secondary school project demonstrating success in the protection or conservation of the environment - either in the community or improving the environmental impact within school settings.

Inspirational Young Person: to celebrate a young person who is either pioneering or supporting an activity or project that is making a difference in their local community. Nominations are encouraged in support of young people aged up to 25 years.

Business and the Community: to highlight a business involved in and benefitting its local community? Perhaps it is working to make the local area smarter, safer, healthier or more sustainable or contributing with carbon reduction projects and improving climate change outcomes.

Good Neighbour: for someone who has gone above and beyond to help their neighbour or their community - someone the neighbourhood couldn’t manage without. This may be through good deeds done on a regular basis or leaping in when there’s an emergency.

Lifetime Community Champion: to celebrate individuals who have contributed time and effort to a club, group, charity or organisation. Is there someone in the community who has given their life selflessly in the service of others, possibly a public servant, a local charity worker/supporter or fund raiser?

Health and Wellbeing: for an individual or group contributing to the wellbeing of others? Is there someone in the community who has helped others to make positive healthy lifestyle changes? Judges are looking for people whose actions have a positive impact on mental wellbeing, sports and physical activity.

The Neil Smith Beyond the Call of Duty Award: This special award, given in remembrance of a late council colleague Neil Smith, acknowledges the amazing work of our blue-light services. Nominations can be for a community police officer, a paramedic or ambulance crew, a local fire officer or crew, a volunteer first responder or a doctor.