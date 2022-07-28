The nominations for South Kesteven District Council's SK Community awards have been pouring in as it moves to its final stage.

The cut-off for acceptance of nominations is Monday, August 8 at 12pm.

Organisers are urging people not to miss the chance to shine a spotlight on special people and groups within the district, including school projects which can win a £500 first prize.

South Kesteven Commuity Awards - nominations are now open (57155351)

Councillor Annie Mason, cabinet member for people and safer communities said: "Once again we have been made aware of some incredible people within our communities.

"We have some superb nominations right across the board and I am incredibly humbled to see the lengths people go to for others.

"Our nominations truly make a difference to those around them and I wasn’t to thank all those who are helping to recognise them.

The SK community award nominations close on August 8. (58238478)

"I am particularly pleased to see schools entering our new Schools Green award, and we owe thanks to UPP Broadband for their very generous £500 first prize to the winning school.

"Children are our future for the environment and conservation, and I look forward to seeing this award recognising work going on in our schools."

After nominations have closed, SKDC will shortlist nominations across the seven award categories.

The winners' presentation evening will then be held on Friday, October 21, in Grantham at the Guildhall Arts Centre ballroom.

Awards cover a range of community activities in seven categories which include:

Lifetime Community Champion

Business and the Community

Good Neighbour

Inspirational Young Person

Health and Wellbeing

Neil Smith Beyond the Call of Duty

School Green Award

If you would like to nominate anyone for an award, you can do it here.

You can also call the Community Engagement Team on 01476 406181 or pick up a nomination form.