A community project which helps people buy affordable bikes is looking for bigger premises to continue to give “back to the community.”

On Yer Bike, established in 2005 by Sandra Mullin MBE, is searching for bigger premises as it has “outgrown” its current site at the BHive Community Hub, in Finkin Street.

Sandra is in the position where she “doesn’t want this to stop” but she needs bigger premises to keep up with the demand for the project.

Sandra Mullin MBE, established On Yer Bike in 2005.

She said: “We have been at the BHive for 15 months and have raised about £9,000 and provided 200 bikes.

“We have outgrown the space unfortunately. I am in this position now where we need somewhere bigger.”

Karen Oliver helps Sandra with the project.

She said: “It’s not just about the bikes, it’s also about helping people.

“We want to be raising money and we want to be able to continue doing the bikes up for people.”

The project was first based at the Ambergate School where Sandra worked with youngsters in the school.

Since then, it has grown to help many families and helps to stop bikes going to landfill and make them affordable for the people of Grantham.

Sandra added: “I love to see people smile when times are hard and it is about giving back to the community.

“Giving a bike to a kid and then sending a picture saying they can ride it, it’s a great feeling.”

The project is also working with Lincolnshire Police and the Bike Register, a national database which allows the police to search and recover stolen bikes.

Sandra is hoping for bikes to be applied with trackers to prevent bike thefts from happening, or if they are stolen for the bikes to be recovered for their owners.

To find out more about the project go to https://www.onyerbikegrantham.co.uk.

If anyone can help the On Yer Bike project find bigger premises, contact Sandra by phone on 07930 340533 or by email at onyerbikegrantham@gmail.com.