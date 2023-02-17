The Co-op has donated funding to three local causes.

The three causes, including Cotgrave Community Kitchen, Cotgrave Football Club and the Friends of Cotgrave Country Park, were picked to receive the funding after they were chose to take part in the Co-op's Local Community Fund.

The funding comes at a much needed time as it was discovered out of 3,000 local community causes across the country, more than one in two (59 per cent) projects have experienced a shortfall in funding over the past 12 months.

Co-op shop sign 2 (52370623)

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and member participation at Co-op said: “We know that the cost-of-living crisis is making it incredibly challenging for many local causes.

"Our Local Community Fund promotes the development of stronger, more resilient, and fairer communities.

"Our community groups and local organisations are providing valuable services and support to people at a time when they need it most. Our Co-op membership is a powerful way for people to make a difference simply by shopping at Co-op.”

Since 2016, Co-op members have raised £117 million for local communities and supported over 30,000 projects across the UK with the Local Community Fund.

The Local Community Fund supports grassroots projects to help deliver Co-op's vision of "co-operating together for a fairer world, bringing people together to provide access to food; access to mental wellbeing and access to opportunities for young people", said a spokesperson for Co-op.