Plenty of communities in the area have gathered to party and celebrate the Queen's Jubilee in the sunshine.

The people of Grantham are celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in many ways, with street parties and other events happening across the area.

Residents of care homes, families and whole streets are making the best use of the bank holiday weekend.

A Jubilee party in Kenwick Drive, Grantham, on Friday. (57085575)

Singer Dave Cox serenaded those enjoying the garden party at Newton House, with activity coordinator Karen Olivant explaining that he was a favourite of the residents.

Karen said: "it's nice to have families here. It's the first time since Covid began. It's nice for them to see how happy the residents are as well."

John, who lives in Newton House, enjoyed the live music in the garden with his fellow residents, and said the day had been "very good so far", adding that "a lot of hard work" had gone into organising the party by the staff.

A garden party has been held for the residents of Newton House Care Home and their families. (57085570)

Landlord and landlady of The Three Gables, Paul Humphreys and Yvonne Yates, gathered much of the local residents to their pub to celebrate as a community, with neighbours baking cakes to raise money for the air ambulance, as well as a raffle and a Jubilee-themed bingo night.

Yvonne said: "Any excuse for a party. Customers, neighbours, they all chip in and come together. We wanted to be a community pub and that's what it is. People move to the area and become part of the Gables family."

Maz Baldock was one of the residents enjoying the Jubilee at the Three Gables. She said it had been "absolutely fantastic", adding "we won't see another one will we?"

Maz continued: "The Queen is beautiful. She's absolutely magic, bless her. I think she's done really well."

The Three Gables community are enjoying the Jubilee celebrations. (57085556)

Parties in Kenwick Drive and Highcliffe Road brought neighbours together, and youngsters continued to get into the Jubilee spirit.

If you have any Jubilee pictures to share, please email them to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk

Jubilee celebrations at Highcliffe Road, Grantham, on Thursday. (57085586)