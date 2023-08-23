A community centre has plans to celebrate Ukraine Independence Day tomorrow (Thursday).

The Jubilee Church Life Centre, which has been a place for Ukrainian refugees to come together in Grantham, will be taking part in various activities on Thursday (August 24).

The day marks 32 years since the country became independent from the Soviet Union.

Left to right: Betty Berthebaud, Oksana, Maryna Yakubovslca, Olha Skiryn and Karen Marlor at the Jubilee Church Life Centre, in London Road.

The day will begin at 12.30pm where the group will meet at Dysart Park’s band stand and they are encouraged to bring Ukrainian flags.

At 1pm, there will be quiet time for people to reflect and perform a prayer for peace.

At 1.30pm, there will be lunch and people are asked to bring food and drink to share.

After lunch, there will be music, games and activities for guests.

Some Ukrainian refugees have found a home in Grantham since they came to the town in 2022.

The Jubilee Church Life Centre has provided a support hub for the refugees.