The BHive Community Centre in Grantham is holding a charity night with live entertainment.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 15, at Finkins - Brass and Bloom.

This is to raise money for the community centre and for Lebers Congenital Amourosis RGRIPI Research in aid of Gavin Birch's daughter Freya.

(59139027)

Entertainment will be by Dan from Pro Discos and Entertainment.

Tickets cost £25 per head, including a basket meal with each ticket purchased.

(47780228)

To book tickets, you can either message or call 07776 822642.