Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Grantham BHive Community Centre to hold charity night with live entertainment

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:00, 08 September 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

The BHive Community Centre in Grantham is holding a charity night with live entertainment.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 15, at Finkins - Brass and Bloom.

This is to raise money for the community centre and for Lebers Congenital Amourosis RGRIPI Research in aid of Gavin Birch's daughter Freya.

The charity night will be held on Saturday, October 15. (59139027)
The charity night will be held on Saturday, October 15. (59139027)

Entertainment will be by Dan from Pro Discos and Entertainment.

Tickets cost £25 per head, including a basket meal with each ticket purchased.

The interior of the venue. (47780228)
The interior of the venue. (47780228)

To book tickets, you can either message or call 07776 822642.

Events Grantham Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE