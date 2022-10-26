Three Grantham community champions have been recognised in the council's community awards.

South Kesteven District Council held its SK Community Awards and presented the winners with their prizes in a ceremony on Friday, at the Guildhall Arts Centre.

Gary Gooch, from Grantham, was awarded the Good Neighbour Award as he was hailed as "the most helpful neighbour".

The Guildhall Ballroom filled up on the awards night. Photo: SKDC (60237349)

Susan Swinburn, CEO of the BHive Community Hub in Grantham, was presented with the 'Health and Wellbeing Award' and Grace Knightall was crowned as 'Lifetime Community Champion' for her 30-plus years as district organiser for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Gary, who voluntarily mows lawns all year round for several people near his Cressbrook Road home, said: "We moved into a new build area about six years ago, such a lovely area with small gardens and younger people moving in with no garden equipment.

Gary Gooch was presented with the Good Neighbour award. Photo: SKDC (60237601)

"I just thought ‘it’s there so let’s get it used’. It’s something I enjoy doing and it’s great to be able to help the neighbours."

Susan is known as the "driving force" behind the BHive Community Hub in Grantham. She has been instrumental in setting up services providing mental health support through BHive, and engaging people within the local community.

Susan Swinburn was presented with the Health and Wellbeing Award. (60237530)

She said: "What an honour to be nominated for this prestigious award. It's not something that I ever thought about winning.

"We just do what we do here at the BHive Community because we know that we can help people. We give them knowledge, skills and encouragement to lead independent lives and flourish. That's incredibly rewarding."

Grace, who lives in Branston, has supported the Royal British Legion for over 50 years and her poppy fund-raising regularly topped £40,000 a year until Covid restricted activities.

Her Royal British Legion poppy role involves ordering from the poppy factory, distribution to stalls, shops, schools, pubs, organising poppy sellers and money collecting and banking money after November’s Remembrance Week.

She said: "This award is a great honour and privilege and I thank everyone who has ever bought a poppy,

Grace Knightall was presented with the Lifetime Community Champion award. Photo: SKDC (60237437)

"I sold my first poppy when I was 16 and have been fund-raising for the Legion ever since. Funds raised through the poppy appeal really make a difference to the thousands of ex-military needing support."

Other awards across the night that were given out included:

School Green Award - presented to Deeping St James Community Primary School as it boosted awareness of key environmental issues including reducing litter, cutting electricity use and increasing recycling.

Business and the Community Award - presented to dog walker and pet sitter Laura Edwards' who owns the Happy Tails Pet Service business, based in Market Deeping, for fund-raising and readiness to help in a crisis.

Inspirational Young Person - presented to Ben Pennycook for establishing a lunchtime Build Your Confidence club for Bourne Grammar School.

Neil Smith Beyond the Call of Duty Award - presented to Bourne Army Cadet William Craft, who acted quickly to save a life in a serious road accident.

Elected members, a previous winner and an award sponsor decided which nominations should go forward to the presentation event.

Mary Freeland, campaign manager at UPP Broadband, took part in the judging for the School Green Project category , and UPP will be providing a £500 first prize to the winner.

For the Neil Smith Beyond the Call of Duty award, Neil's widow, Candice, and son Tommy helped decide the shortlist for an award that carries the former SKDC employee's name in recognition of how he saved infant Tommy's life using CPR.

A spokesperson for SKDC said: "Once again we were bowled over by the sheer variety among the dozens of worthy nominations and it was hard work whittling the numbers down to find finalists in each category, let alone our winners.

"It goes without saying that all of the individuals and groups are champions every day for what they have achieved and continue to do to support their communities across the whole of the district.

"Thanks must go to everyone who helps make a difference – and to those who took the time to nominate the people important to their lives."

Award winners took home engraved crystal trophies and runners-up were presented with congratulatory certificates.