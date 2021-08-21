The generosity of the audience attending the Community Concert in St Wulfram’s Church recently has allowed the hosts to donate more than £600 to the church and NHS Charities.

Grantham Choral Society, Grantham Music Club and Grantham Music Festival committees have thanked the people of the town for their overwhelming support.

All performers were local and gave their time for free. Jake Muffett opened the evening with a flourishing rendition of Largo al factotem from the Barber of Seville and was followed by a selection of items from members of St Wulfram’s choir.

Agatha Parkin gave a poignant performance of the Lark Ascending at the Community Concert in St Wulfram's Church. (50354021)

They were joined by the Winter Singers for two of the pieces before they performed alone later in the evening. Helen Winter gave expressive performances of popular soprano arias and she and Jake performed duets to great effect using umbrellas as an aid to portray social distancing!

Agatha Parkin gave a very poignant performance of the Lark Ascending which seemed a very fitting way to open up to live music after so many months of silence.

The evening came to a fitting and uplifting end with an organ carillion by Vierne played on the church organ by Dr Tim Williams.

The organisers said a big thank you to all performers, helpers and audience for a very successful evening.