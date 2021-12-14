A village Christmas display was unveiled after being put together with the help of the local community.

Barkston village's Christmas on the green display can now be enjoyed by members of the community after tradespeople, organisations and residents did their bit to contribute to the spectacle.

The display was put together by Rachel Metcalfe and husband Les Metcalfe, with funds raised towards the project through a walk, which was supported by the villagers.

Father Christmas with Rachel Metcalfe. (53721611)

Barkston and Syston Parish Council also contributed to the funds for the display, and local tradespeople contributed to the display, including an 82-year-old carpenter who made a wooden deer.

Barkston and Syston Church of England School also created a colourful Christmas decoration to form part of the display, accompanied by Father Christmas' sleigh and a life-size nativity scene.

This is the second year that the Christmas arrangement, set on a patch of grass opposite The Stag pub, has been put together, starting out in 2020 to bring Christmas joy with grottos and similar Christmas attractions closed by Covid-19 restrictions.

Christmas on the green in Barkston village. (53721605)

On Friday, the display was visited by Father Christmas, as well as carol singers from the village church.

Rachel was grateful for everyone who pitched in to help with the display.

She said: "I want to thank people for doing the walk with us. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for helping with the green."

Rachel also thanked Father Christmas for travelling all the way from Lapland to be there.

Christmas on the green in Barkston village. (53721589)

Christmas on the green in Barkston village. (53721620)

Christmas on the green in Barkston village. (53721623)

Christmas on the green in Barkston village. (53721637)

Christmas on the green in Barkston village. (53721632)