A community fund to support voluntary groups to help vulnerable people through the COVID-19 crisis has been launched by Lincolnshire County Council.

Lincolnshire charities, voluntary, community or social enterprise groups working hard to support residents impacted by COVID-19 are being encouraged to get in touch with their local county councillor to apply for grant funding of up to £3,000.

This would help meet running costs and deliver local support to those affected by the public health emergency.

Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council. (14784599)

This new fund is part of the council's community response to the emergency, helping community groups who are providing an essential life-line to residents who are self isolating and vulnerable members of the community who can't leave their homes.

Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, Councillor Martin Hill OBE, said: "I've been so humbled by the response from local volunteer groups across the county – people have stepped up in such a brilliant way.

"We've seen volunteers start food banks, puzzle and book delivery services, cook and deliver meals, help with food shopping and essentials, collect and deliver vital medications and offer a listening service over the phone to keep morale up, amongst many others.

"I'd urge groups to get in touch with their local councillor as soon as possible, so we can start making sure funds get to where they are needed most.

"I really hope this new fund can go some way to helping those volunteers carry on providing this truly essential service helping to keep our communities safe."

To apply, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/communityfund

Grantham county councillor Ray Wootten tweeted: "I look forward to helping those volunteers groups who are making a real difference to their community in Grantham North which includes Manthorpe to Ancaster villages."

MORE NEWS: Grantham Journal

Read more CoronavirusGranthamHealth