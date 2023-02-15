A community garden has received a funding boost to help it include features that will create an inclusive green space for vulnerable and elderly residents.

Cotgrave Community Garden was formed in 2020 by volunteers and is now flourishing ahead of this spring with the support of Rushcliffe Borough Council’s Reach Rushcliffe initiative that aims to tackle loneliness and social isolation.

Funding is enabling project organisers to buy timber to build tall, raised beds suitable for individuals who have mobility or dexterity issues or are in wheelchairs.

Coun Abby Brennan and Ward Councillors Coun Richard Butler, Coun Leo Healy and Coun Christine Jeffreys met Cotgrave Community Garden volunteers. (62442183)

Adaptive gardening tools were also bought to make digging, planting and harvesting easier across all the growing spaces and accessible for all residents.

The venture is also supported by Cotgrave Welfare Scheme and brings people together and offers a social green space where residents can learn more about horticulture and how to grow their own healthy and sustainable greens.

They work alongside Cotgrave Super Kitchen and Plastic Free Cotgrave and are committed to educating, sharing, nurturing and protecting our people and environment.

Coun Abby Brennan and Cotgrave ward councillors join volunteers at Cotgrave Community Garden. (62442181)

Anyone in the village and across the borough is welcome to attend the sessions which are run by volunteers and take place every Wednesday from 10am to midday and every Saturday from 11am to 1pm at Cotgrave Welfare Scheme NG12 3PJ.

The authority’s Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Communities and Climate Change Councillor Abby Brennan met the group volunteers at the site and was joined by Cotgrave Ward Councillors Councillor Leo Healy, Councillor Richard Butler and Councillor Christine Jeffreys.

Coun Brennan said: “I’m pleased our Reach Rushcliffe funding is supporting Cotgrave Community Garden to provide a social and accessible space.#

Project co-ordinator Samie Mathers helps water vegetables at Cotgrave Community Garden. (62442179)

“It’s so important anyone with mobility or dexterity issues can access a brilliant community project such as this, that really aids those who could be at risk of social isolation.

“The additional raised beds and adaptive tools are a great investment that meets the needs of the local community and ensures that gardening is accessible for all.

“Gardening has many benefits and supports mental and physical wellbeing and this group is a great way to meet new people and stay active through gardening.

“The volunteers are passionate about producing locally grown fruit and vegetables that can be shared with the community. They host guided gardening sessions, seasonal open days, workshops, events and more.

“I encourage anyone interested to get involved, especially with spring on the horizon.”

Cotgrave Community Garden Project co-ordinator Samie Mathers added said: “We believe growing food and experiencing the joy of gardening shouldn't be exclusive to those who are able bodied and want to inspire people of all ages to get planting, regardless of their physical or mental ability.

“It is brilliant to receive funding through Reach Rushcliffe which has enabled us to help further create an accessible environment meeting the needs of elderly and vulnerable individuals.

“We also appreciate any donations from local businesses and a big thank you to John A. Stephens in West Bridgford for kindly donated materials for this project.

“We want to showcase inclusivity in horticulture and provide the opportunity for everyone to feel the benefits of spending time with nature, each other, being physically active and eating fresh food.

“We’re hosting an open day and plant sale on Saturday, April 15, from 11am to 2pm, and everyone is welcome. To find our more email us at cotgravecommunitygarden@gmail.com.”

To find out more visit www.rushcliffe.gov.uk/reachrushcliffe

Any organisations also looking to reduce social isolation in their part of Rushcliffe can apply for funding through Reach Rushcliffe.