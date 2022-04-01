An appeal for community gardeners has been launched ahead of the summer, with a permanent gardening position also being advertised.

The community gardening project at Grantham House in Castlegate will be relaunched in the summer as part of the wellbeing programme there.

St Wulfram’s Church, which leases Grantham House from the National Trust, is advertising for a new gardener for the site.

The new gardener will develop year-round community gardening opportunities at Grantham House. They’ll help programme participants make the most of their time in the garden.

Mel Brown, operations and development manager, said: "We’re passionate about the recognised benefits of connecting with others in green spaces to combat loneliness and social isolation.

"Our community gardening project aims to improve mental wellbeing, especially after the pandemic lockdowns."

The volunteer community gardeners will help to grow fruit and vegetables for Grantham Poverty Concern, whose volunteers provide a daily hot meal for those in need.

The gardens at Grantham House were open to the public during Mental Health Awareness Week in May 2021, with plenty of visitors enjoying a stroll around the beautiful site.

All this work has been made possible by an award from Postcode Places Trust, a grant giving charity funded entirely by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The programme is also supported by the PHP Community Impact Fund, administered by Lincolnshire Community Foundation; and Grantham House will draw some of the community gardeners through Harrowby Lane Surgery in Grantham.

If you’re interested in joining the list of community gardeners at Grantham House or in applying to be the new gardener there (the job application deadline is Friday April 15), contact Mel on: mel.brown@stwulframs.com or 01476 561342.