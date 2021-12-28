A Grantham community group is appealing for unwanted goods to help raise funds to support mental health in the community.

The BHive Community, a group that supports mental health with various well-being sessions, is collecting unwanted bits and bobs after Christmas.

The donated items will allow the group to raise funds, which will ensure their important services can continue.

Bhive volunteers will be able to respond to the vulnerable in society. (33591962)

Tracey Desmond, of the BHive Community, said: "With the big day now gone, are you sorting out unwanted gifts and toys? Are you getting rid of old toys and items to make room for the new ones?

"We would be delighted to take these to enable us to carry on with our fundraising for next year.

"This will support men's suicide and mental health, dementia groups and our wellbeing groups at the BHive Community hub."

If you have items to donate, take them to the BHive Community hub, based at 11a Finkin Street, on Monday between 10am and 2pm.

Message the group on Facebook or call or text 07706 736722.