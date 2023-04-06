A community group celebrated International Women's Day last weekend.

The Diversity Group held a celebration with various activities on across the day on Saturday, April 1, at the Alive Church, in Castlegate.

More than 20 women and their daughters gathered as a "mark of strength for gender equality and empowerment", said a spokesperson for the Diversity Group.

The spokesperson added: "The session consisted of three powerful sessions, laughter therapy, a discussion on DIGIT:All-Gender equality in innovation and technology, and The Nightingales filmy fun with singing songs for wellbeing and solidarity.

"The women got excited and danced a gig together. This was followed by sharing a light buffet with tea, coffee and snacks.

"The group agreed that one needs to have a positive mindset towards learning especially smart technologies that are becoming part of life skills."

The group also reflected on how Covid taught them how to adapt and keep learning.

The session ended with the women releasing pink and golden helium balloons in the air to mark "freedom from all fears and barriers to women empowerment and learning".

All of the women also dressed in the theme colours, which were pink and purple.