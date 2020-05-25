A community group that plans to improve its village hall is the latest to start fund-raising through South Kesteven District Council’s CrowdfundSK programme.

The Take A Seat at North Witham Village Hall project aims to raise £2,429, which will be used to buy more modern and manageable tables and chairs, restore pride in the building and give it a new lease of life.

The group wants to replace tired, heavy and mismatched furniture, including heavy trestles, stacking tables and old uncomfortable chairs with more practical, comfortable and appealing tables and chairs.