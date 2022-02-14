A community group has repaired a teenager's bike for him after it was badly damaged in an accident.

After her 13-year-old son was knocked off his bike on his way to school in Grantham last month, Louise Lewin put a post on the Facebook Group 'Keeping Grantham Safe' to appeal for any witnesses that saw what happened.

Louise said: "I put a message on there the morning it happened asking if there were any witnesses that could confirm what had happened."

Ryleigh Lewin and his repaired bike (54880029)

Karen Corbin, a volunteer at The BHive, contacted Louise and asked if she could bring it down to the BHive, where the Bee on Yer Bike Project Team would assess the damage and repair it free of charge.

Louise added: "I've never come across people so nice and genuine like they are."

She explained that her son, Ryleigh, is "really excited" about his fixed bike, as without it she has been dropping him off at school on her way to work, meaning he has been stuck having to wait around for a while.

Louise said: "They replaced the wheel, but they also checked it all over and everything to make sure it's safe."

Ryleigh's bike has been fully repaired and returned to him thanks to the BHive team.