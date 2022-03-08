After securing funding, a community group have created a new village orchard and added to an existing one.

On Sunday March 6, the Waltham on the Wolds and Thorpe Arnold Biodiversity group created a new orchard in the grounds of the village playing field and added five fruit trees to the existing village orchard.

With the help of the local Beavers group, a mixture of plums, pears, apples and nut trees were planted for the village residents to enjoy in years to come.

The 1st Waltham Beavers and their parents did a great job helping the WOTWATA Biodiversity Group plant 16 apple, pear, plum and nut trees. Credit: Estelle Slegers Helsen (55306259)

The funding for this project was secured from Melton Space and was provided by the National Lottery Community Fund and IKEA under the “Places called Home” scheme.

The funding has been earmarked for projects that work with local community groups to highlight the availability of locally produced food and promote the benefits of interacting with the local natural environment in community settings.

Dave Abley, who applied for and is administrating the spending of funding on behalf of Melton Space, said: “This is exactly the kind of project we were hoping to support.

The involvement of the local biodiversity group and Beavers is a perfect example of the synergies we hope to develop in local communities.

"I’m sure the trees will be very much appreciated and enjoyed by local residents in years to come and I look forward to tasting their apples at our annual apple day event."

The biodiversity group asked the local Beavers to get involved with planting the trees. The youngsters will adopt the trees and learn more about how to care for fruit trees in the future.

The tree planting is just the latest project to be organised by the biodiversity group as Parish Councillor and group organiser Estelle Slegers explains.

Estelle said: “The group is about to embark on producing a tree planting plan for both villages in our parish to support Leicestershire County Council’s ambition of planting a tree for every resident in the county.

"We are very grateful to the funders for helping us get this project off the ground and are looking forward to tasting the fruits of our labours in years to come."