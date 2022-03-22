The Sir Isaac Newton Lodge had donated £500 to a community charity.

Grantham Community Heritage Association received the donation from Melvin Dobbs, the worshipful master of the lodge.

The charity runs Grantham Museum, and is entirely dependant on sponsorship and donations, and is staffed by volunteers.

Melvin Dobbs handing the cheque of £500 to Tracey Smith (55602544)

The museum showcases the history of Grantham and the surrounding areas, and regularly changes exhibitions, currently featuring the history of Grantham Town Football Club and a display of WPC Edith Smith the first female Police Officer with the power of arrest.

There are also more established displays at the museum, such as of the life of Margaret Thatcher, Britain's first female Prime Minister born and raised in Grantham,and Sir Isaac Newton who also lived for a while in Grantham and was educated at the Kings School.