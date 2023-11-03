A community hub has congratulated one of its volunteers who was a finalist for an award.

Brian Cunningham has received a certificate after he was a finalist for the Lifetime Community Champion Award in the SK Community Awards, held by South Kesteven District Council.

The BHive Community Hub has congratulated Brian for his achievement and the work he does for the hub.

Brian Cunningham with his certificate as finalist for the Lifetime Community Champion Award in the SK Community Awards.

Rob Dixon, a BHive volunteer, said: “A massive congratulations to Brian.

“Brian runs, with Nigel Brocklebank, both the Tuesday dementia group two and the extremely busy dementia group on Wednesday afternoons.

“He also visits most days and helps with the cleaning, including vacuuming on several days at the BHive Community Hub.

“An amazing supporter and volunteer of the BHive community.

“He is also a supporter of Grantham Leisure Support Group, which he has assisted for over 20 years.

“An incredible achievement and huge commitment on his part.”

In the awards held last week, the Lifetime Community Champion Award went to Karen Thompson.

Karen was awarded for her efforts with Kesteven Rideability, which she set up over 30 years ago to help disabled children and adults ride horses.