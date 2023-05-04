A community hub invited volunteers and supporters to a coronation celebration.

The BHive Community Hub welcomed its service users and volunteers to a buffet in the afternoon.

In the evening, the Place2Bee for Mens group, a mental health group run by the hub, and businesses who have helped to refurbish the BHive’s sensory garden, attended a celebration event.

Visitors enjoyed a Watkins buffet as part of the celebration.

Rob Dixon, a volunteer with the hub, wanted to thank each business that has supported them and to improve the garden.

He said: “Everyone that attended commented how stunning the garden was.

Those who helped with the sensory garden were invited to see the work that has gone into it.

“Everyone at The BHive thanks them [the businesses] all so much.”

James Truman, of MKM Building Supplies, provided building materials, sand, cement, harcore, patio slate and more to the garden.

Those who helped with the sensory garden were invited to see the work that has gone into it.

Vaculug Limited, who have recently established a partnership with BHive, paid for the meals for both celebrations.

It also purchased and planted plants and shrubs in the sensory garden which once they have grown, Rob said they will “look stunning”.

The BHive Community Hub, in Grantham, held two celebrations for the coronation.

Rob added: “The managing director of Vaculug attended the evening session and was impressed and committed to supporting the BHive moving forward.

“Great support from a major employer within Grantham.”

Those who helped with the sensory garden were invited to see the work that has gone into it.

Students from Stamford College’s construction department attended every Tuesday for six months to carry out ground preparation work, brickwork and to lay patio slates.

Rob said the students were “excellent, very polite and courteous each time they visited.”

The BHive Community Hub, in Grantham, held two celebrations for the coronation.

David Brighton, of The Waste Specialists, arranged and supplied skips to the BHive and Lucy McMullan, of Kesteven Skip Hire, provided skips earlier in the project.

Russel Love, of RJL Hire, supplied machinery in the early stages of the project.

The BHive Community Hub, in Grantham, held two celebrations for the coronation.

James Townsend, of Buildbase in Grantham, also supplied building materials at the start of the project as well.

Steve and Sara Kent, of Thorold and Kent, also helped and assisted with the garden. Sara also supplies and bakes cakes for groups at the hub every week.

The BHive Community Hub, in Grantham, held two celebrations for the coronation.

Simon Shaw, of Harrowby Heating and Hardware Supplies, supplied items for the refurbishment.

Andrew Harrison, of Andy’s Man & Van, was also thanked for being a “great supporter” of the hub.

The BHive Community Hub, in Grantham, held two celebrations for the coronation.

Finally, Krishna Gurung and Raja Suresh were thanked for their “kind donations” to the BHive.

Rob concluded: “Watch this space for an announcement with an amazing project at SLBS Allotments that will be funded by Vaculug Ltd, their business partners and customers.

“This will help so many to attend the allotment which currently they cannot do.”

The BHive Community Hub, in Grantham, held two celebrations for the coronation.

The BHive Community Hub, in Grantham, held two celebrations for the coronation.

The BHive Community Hub, in Grantham, held two celebrations for the coronation.

The BHive Community Hub, in Grantham, held two celebrations for the coronation.

The BHive Community Hub is found in Finkin Street.