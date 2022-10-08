A Grantham community hub held 'The Queen in the Queen', a drag fundraiser night to raise money for the service.

The BHive Community Hub raised £610 on Saturday, October 1, where Miss Veronique performed in The Royal Queen as part of the fundraiser night.

Rob Dixon, a volunteer at BHive said: "There were several stalls and a raffle held on the night, then an amazing drag artist providing the entertainment which was enjoyed by all those attending.

Miss Veronique at the fundraiser night. (59806880)

"An amazing £610 was raised on the night which will go to the BHive Community to help support the many groups held there.

"Thanks to Sarah Harlock for providing the facilities free of charge."

Those who attended the drag night. (59809075)

Karen Corbin-Oliver, another volunteer with BHive, organised the fundraising event.