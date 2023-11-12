A community hub has announced the launch of a new wellbeing group.

BHive Community Hub, in Finkin Street, will be running a financial wellbeing group every Tuesday from 1pm until 3pm.

Sessions will provide people with information and insights on how to maximise income, cost-saving tips and benefits and concessions assistance.

Susan Swinburn, CEO of the South Lincolnshire Blind Society which oversees the community hub, said: “It’s heartwarming to be able to help people when they need it most.

“We have a wide range of information and support to help them live as well as they can with their diagnosis.

“We can help them plan, understand the choices they have for their future care and make sure the family is supported too.”