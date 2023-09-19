A community dementia group is set to expand due to its increased numbers.

The BHive Community Hub is launching its second Dementia Cafe group today (Tuesday).

Rob Dixon, a BHive volunteer, said: “Due to the success of the initial Dementia Cafe on Wednesdays and its numbers reaching maximum, today sees the first meeting of group two to cope with the increased numbers.

“Susan Swinburn and Nigel Brocklebank will run the group initially, however if you are interested in becoming a volunteer and assist with the running of the group, don’t hesitate to contact Susan or Nigel to discuss in greater detail.

“The BHive Community is an amazing resource to the people of Grantham and surrounding areas.”

Anyone wishing to attend the group can just turn up as no invitation or appointment is required.

The second Dementia Cafe will take place on Tuesdays from 1pm until 3pm.

The BHive Community Hub is in Finkin Street, Grantham.