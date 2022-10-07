A Grantham community hub is running a new counselling service to offer local people support in a "confidential space".

The BHive Community Hub started Time2Bee on September 26, providing counselling for anyone over 18-years-old with a qualified counsellor.

Susan Swinburn, CEO of the BHive Community said: "It’s well known how beneficial talking therapies are for people who are feeling they have low mood, anxiety, depression.

The Bhive Community. (33591962)

"Having a safe non-judgmental and confidential space to be able to explore your feelings is really important to help you maintain good mental health.

"At some time in our lives, we all need some support with our mental health and having that support from a trained professional who can help you unpick your feelings might just be all you need to be able to get your life back on track again.

"We provide a lot of support to carers and people who have been bereaved too along with people who have complex needs and disabilities.

"It’s a worrying time for a lot of people in our community and they find being here at the BHive helps them as they feel safe and know that have support."

The community hub decided to establish this service to run alongside its other group activities as it found more people asking them to talk to a professional.

Susan added: "We have been referring people to other providers but they have found some places have a long waiting list or are cost prohibitive.

"We have lots of really good private counsellors in the town along with the local service the NHS offer, we think it’s a knock-on effect of Covid that has created long waiting lists and of course due to the economic down turn not everyone can afford to pay."

Time2Bee will offer a free consultation to individuals to see if it can meet the clients expectations by offering up to six sessions with a qualified counsellor.

This will then be reviewed as some people may need more sessions or less depending on the issues they wish to discuss.

The service is currently open on Monday's from 9am until 5pm.

The QR code to sign up. (59820615)

People can sign up at this link at forms.office.com/r/i91mhajtL5 or by scanning the QR code.

BHive Community Hub can be found on 11a Finkin Street, Grantham.