A Grantham community hub volunteer has raised over £3,000 for various charities in a fundraising night at the weekend.

Rob Dixon, a volunteer with the BHive Community Hub, held a fundraising event on Saturday, October 15, with an auction, a disco, a performance from singer Barratt Hardcastle-Waugh and food provided by Finkins, where the event took place.

Rob said: "What an amazing night! After a lot of hours on the iPad, messaging, begging, arranging and organising, it all came to fruition and boy did it feel good.

Fun at the fundraising night. (60044761)

"We had an amazing disco and an amazing singer whose voice was simply great. We had amazing service and food from Karen Middleton at Finkins and all her amazing staff.

"We had amazing raffle prizes and lots of happy winners and an amazing auction!"

Fun at the fundraising night. (60044748)

The auction included a three night stay in a six-berth caravan at Southview Leisure Park in Skegness and the bids for this reached £250.

Rob added: "The auction exceeded my expectations. I knew there were some incredible items but the bids exceeded them.

"The winning bidder gave it back to me and said find someone worthwhile that could use it whether it be a family or individual and let them have a nice long weekend they maybe couldn’t afford.

Fun at the fundraising night. (60044698)

One of the charities the money will be going towards is Fight For Site, a charity that is special to Gavin Birch who attended as his daughter suffers from Leber's Congenital Amaurosis RGRIP1 Gene and he is a keen supporter of the charity.

Gavin said: "The LCA RGRIP1 gene means that over time, normally during teen years, the vision will deteriorate which will eventually mean she’ll go blind.

Fun at the fundraising night. (60044684)

"Nystagmus is a main cause for Freya's impaired vision. Myself and Paula (his wife) have been raising money for research hoping one day there’ll be a cure to prevent this for Freya and others alike."

Alongside Fight for Site, the money raised will go towards Kesteven Rideability to comply with new legislation they need for ten new riding hats for disabled children and adults, as well as the Kingfisher Children's Ward as an appeal has gone out asking for new toys for the ward at Grantham Hospital.

Fun at the fundraising night. (60044661)

Rob is also planning for some of the money raised to be put towards a deposit at two restaurants in town for people to enjoy a Christmas meal.

He added: "This will be aimed at the lonely, elderly, vulnerable and veterans who may have little or no family on Christmas day who deserve a nice slap up meal before Christmas."

Fun at the fundraising night. (60044656)

The fundraising night "was a tough one to organise due to the current economic climate", said Rob.

Fun at the fundraising night. (60044611)

He said: "It was difficult but we achieved what I set out to achieve and that was to raise as much as possible to benefit local people and local charities."