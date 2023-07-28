A group of friends who completed a 500-mile bike ride have donated over £1,000 to a local organisation.

Brad O’Hara and Matt Thompson have donated £1,427.40 to the Place2Bee Men's Mental Health Group at the BHive Community Hub.

The pair, alongside their support crew including Mark Rowe, Chris Webster, Mike Brummitt and Jack Thompson, competed in the NC500 Challenge from June 25 until July 1.

Brad O'Hara (left), Rob Dixon (middle) and Matt Thompson (right)

Rob Dixon, a BHive volunteer, said: “Just been notified by Bradley O'Hara that - Place2Bee For Men will receive a £1,427.40 donation following the amazing NC500 Challenge 2023.

“Thanks so much to Brad and Matt who cycled the route and the incredible support crew Mark Rowe, Chris Webster and Mike Brummitt.

“On behalf of Susan Swinburn and all the volunteers and visitors to the BHive Community, thank you so much guys for this extremely generous donation.

“This will help support so many and, in some cases, even save lives and in many cases change lives.”

Brad and Matt were also raising money for Freya’s Fight 4 Sight, Care of Police Survivors (COPS), St Barnabas Hospice and Haemochromatosis UK.