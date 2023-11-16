A Grantham community hub will once again be hosting its annual Christmas concert.

The BHive Community Hub will be holding the concert on Saturday, December 9, at St Wulfram’s Church at 7pm.

Entertainment on the night will include vocalist Barrett Hardcastle-Waugh, Grantham Rock Choir, In-Voice singers and Walton Academy students.

Rob Dixon, a BHive volunteer, said: “Come and join us as we get into the Christmas spirit this year, building on the success of our previous concerts.

“Listen and join in with some great local choirs and treat yourself to some great gifts from local crafters too.

“By supporting our event you will be helping us to continue to provide support, help and provide a safe place for vulnerable people in our community.”

Before the concert begins, a Christmas market will be held between 6pm and 7pm.

There will also be refreshments and a raffle.

All proceeds will be donated to the South Lincolnshire Blind Society, which oversees the BHive.

Tickets cost £5 and under 12s get in for free.

Tickets are available to buy from: the BHive Community Hub in Finkins Street, Community Books in Welby Street, Finkins in High Street and Specsavers in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre.