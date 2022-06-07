A community organisation is outlining its support for unpaid carers this week.

The BHive Community Hub, based in Finkin Street, Grantham, is holding its carers cafe today to mark Carers First Week.

Beginning at 10am this morning and running until 2pm, the event allows unpaid carers to come in and find out what support they can get over coffee and cake.

Bhive Community Hub. (33591962)

Visitors can discover the many support groups offered at BHive, and all attendees are entered into a free raffle.