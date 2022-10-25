A Grantham community hub will be hosting a Christmas concert to celebrate the most festive time of the year.

The BHive Community Hub will be holding the concert at St Wulfram's Church on Saturday, December 3, from 7pm.

The talents of many Grantham-based singers will be on show on the night as the Grantham Preparatory international school choir, the Grantham rock choir, In-voice singers, Relight My Choir and vocalist Barrett Harcastle-Waugh will all be performing.

The poster for the Christmas concert. (60219929)

Before the concert begins and during the interval, there will be a Christmas market selling gifts and crafts.

Refreshments will be available across the night and there will be a raffle to give visitors the chance to win some Christmas goodies.

Tickets cost £5 for adults and children under 12 get in for free.

You can purchase tickets from the BHive Community Hub in Finkin Street, Community Books Ltd in Welby Street, Finkins on the High Street and also Specsavers in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre.