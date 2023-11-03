A new support group has been launched for veterans.

The BHive Community Hub, in Finkin Street, has launched an all services veterans group which will launch from Monday, November 6.

Susan Swinburn, CEO of the South Lincolnshire Blind Society, said: “It’s really important to us because for years now we have been supporting veterans.

“The charity was originally formed in the first World War so we have been supporting veterans since 1914.

“We have this fantastic space to offer veterans and give them a safe space and got them to get together.”

The group will hold sessions every Monday morning from 9.30am until 11.30am.

It is open to all service professionals including soldiers, sailors, RAF, fire service, ambulance and police.

For bottomless tea and coffee, sessions cost £3 per person.