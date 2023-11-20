Home   News   Article

Grantham’s BHive Community Hub’s Knit and Natter group appeals for chocolate oranges

By Katie Green
Published: 08:00, 20 November 2023

A community knitting group is appealing for chocolate oranges.

BHive Community Hub’s Knit and Natter group is appealing for Terry’s Chocolate Oranges so they can knit covers for them.

These will then be sold throughout December.

Some of the covers created by the BHive Community Hub Knit and Natter group.
All money raised from sales will be donated to the South Lincolnshire Blind Society to support the various groups it runs.

Chocolate oranges can be dropped off at the BHive Community Hub in Finkin Street, Grantham.

