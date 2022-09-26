Volunteers from various community groups came together to litter pick in a village.

The Friendly Bench Bottesford were joined by Bottesford Net Zero volunteers on Sunday for a litter pick in the village as part of the Great Bly Green Week.

Bottesford Wombles and RiverCare Grantham also supported the event, which began in Granby Drive and ran from 10.30am to 12pm, finishing at the River Devon next to the playing fields.

Lyndsey Young, founder and CEO of The Friendly Bench, said it was "a perfect day to celebrate World Rivers Day".

In a social media post, the Friendly Bench said: "It was our pleasure to host this event at The Friendly Bench® Bottesford with Bottesford Net Zero and join Bottesford Wombles, RiverCare Grantham and everyone in the litter pick today.

"It’s encouraging to see what a positive difference can be made when we all work towards the same goal."

David Martin, co-lead of Grantham RiverCare was one of the volunteers who gave their time to make Bottesford tidier, offering his expertise and help in cleaning a "huge haul" of flytipping and litter from the river.

The Friendly Bench was founded four years ago when the first bench was placed in Bottesford, giving villagers a space to meet, chat, connect, build friendships and create a sense of belonging.