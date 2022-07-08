A Grantham community nurse has been awarded a Cavell Star award.

Amy Cheevers, a Parkinson's Disease Nurse Specialist based in Grantham, has been a nurse for 17 years.

She recently helped to develop and expand the community team that looks after more than 700 people across the county WHO suffer from Parkinson's disease.

Amy Cheevers has been awarded the Cavell Star Award for her work in helping to develop the community team across Lincolnshire helping those who suffer with Parkinson's disease. (57823000)

Amy said: "I was so shocked to receive the award. It was an honour to find out that the team had nominated me for Cavell Star Award.

"Winning has left me completely speechless; this is a huge achievement. I am so proud and truly blessed to be part of an amazing team.”

The Cavell Star Awards is a national programme that celebrates the dedication of nurses, midwives, nursing associates and healthcare assistants and recognises the care they provide to patients, families, and colleagues.

Kathryn Watson, a Respiratory Nurse Specialist working for the Community Respiratory Team in County Hospital, Louth and covering East Coast, was also nominated by her colleagues for the award for delivering a high standard of care.

Kathyrn Watson has also been awarded the Cavell Star Award. (57823022)

Cavell Nurses’ Trust is a charity that supports UK nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants, both working and retired, when they’re suffering a personal or financial crisis, often due to illness, disability, domestic abuse and rising living costs.

The award scheme was launched in 2018 and each award winner receives a medal, presentation case and pin badge.