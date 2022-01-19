A police community beat manager helped and protected a vulnerable person, which supported an on-going drug investigation.

Last year, PC Mark Barr, community beat manager in Grantham, became aware of a vulnerable man, known to him and his local team for some years, was potentially the victim of ‘cuckooing’.

Cuckooing is a practice where people take over another person’s home in order to facilitate exploitation.

PC Mark Barr, community beat manager in Grantham. (54362067)

This can be anything from storing drugs or weapons, to using it to deal drugs, to financially abusing the tenant.

Mark talked to the man who he suspected was being targeted and by working closely with other organisations who were also supporting him, established a relationship with him and talked through some of his options.

Since then, two men have been arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs, and one was also arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.

Mark and PCSO Patrick Welby-Everard during one of their patrols around Grantham. (54362070)

Both are currently on police bail. The investigation is ongoing, and Mark continues his work to protect and support this man.

Lincolnshire Police said: "Our neighbourhood police officers are always on the lookout in the communities where they serve for people who might need any help from police, or other agencies, particularly those who are vulnerable.

"Our neighbourhood policing teams work hard every day to problem-solve and find long-term solutions to help those in need, stop crime and ASB, and protect people from harm."