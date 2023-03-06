A Grantham community project has received a brand new vacuum after money was raised from a charity football match to purchase it.

On February 3, Dickens Road Diamonds, a charity football team based in Grantham, raised £979 for the BHive Community Project when they played Hughsie FC.

Rob Dixon, a volunteer at BHive and also who co-ordainted the match and ball sponsors, the raffle and auction at the match, purchased a Sebo X7 vacuum cleaner for BHive as they were in need of one.

The people at the BHive Community in Grantham were delighted to receive the new vacuum. (62800401)

Out of the money raised, £600 was also transferred to the South Lincolnshire Blind Society, and this money will be put towards the BHive Communtiy to support group activities and also the mens Place2Bee group, a male mental health support group run by BHive.

Rob said: "On behalf of the BHive Community I would like to thank all of those involved in the match.

"I handed over the vacuum cleaner during the Social Eyes Blind & Visually Impaired Meeting [at BHive]."

The new Sebo X7 Vacuum Cleaner donated to the BHive Community in Grantham. (62800431)

Dickens Road Diamonds will be playing its next match on April 21.

This will be played against British Heart Foundation FC and the money raised will go to Gavin Birch, whose daughter Freya has Leber Congenital Amaurosis and RPGRIP 1 Gene.

Gavin will donate the funds to Odylia Therapeutics, a non-profit organisation working to accelerate the development of therapies for Freya’s eye condition and other conditions.

Rob added: "Please come along on the night.

"It will be a great night with great football, great facilities, a great bar, a great raffle and a great auction that will hopefully raise lots of money on the night."