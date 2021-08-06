South Kesteven District Council’s Community Fund has allocated more than £30,000 to community projects in its latest funding round.

Ten successful applications ranged from a nature trail, sports facilities, a heritage festival and an artwork project to support mental health.

Councillor Annie Mason, cabinet member for people and safer communities said: “Once again we have been able to fund an amazing range of grass roots projects and help those people and organisations who put in so much for their communities. I am delighted that we can be there to help and it shows just how valuable our Community Fund is.”

In Colsterworth, a £2,720 grant will improve a nature trail on an old railway line by installing safe and secure steps at the Bridge End entrance and additional rails either side of the bridge at the west end.

Sedgebrook’s recreation ground children’s play area is to receive £2,956 towards improvements after a successful application by Sedgebrook Parish Council. The funding will install Round Top Picket Fencing around the play area, a pedestrian gate and another for mower access.

Aveland History Group has secured £2,000 to stage an educational and engaging heritage festival in Folkingham. It will include exhibitions, re-enactments on an historic area of the village not normally open to the public, “have a go” demonstrations, games, guided walks and local history. The group covers the area of the ancient Aveland Wapentake.

Grantham Arts has secured £1,164 towards buying easels, MDF and arts materials for Wholeness and Wellbeing workshops. Craft and art-based activities including ceramics, print making, drawing and painting will benefit individuals referred in to support mental health and general wellbeing needs.

The next closing date for funding applications is October 22. For information communityfund@southkesteven.gov.uk