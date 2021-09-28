A village community have rallied round to support a residential home left devastated by the theft of its minibus.

The 15-seater minibus was taken from Ayrshire House, in Long Bennington, which provides a loving, family home for 14 adults with special needs as well as respite care.

The minibus, which was stolen on Wednesday, July 28, provided a lifeline for service users to take part in activities and everyone was very excited to be getting out and about again and back to normal as Covid restrictions eased.

Service users love their new minibus. (51641844)

Members of the village community set up a fund-raiser after the insurance payout left an under funding of £3,500 for a replacement minibus.

Manager Sarah Wright thanked the community for their support after the home was able to purchase a new minibus earlier this month.

She added: “We now have lots of happy service users. We would like to say thank you to everyone who donated towards the shortfall in replacing it and a big thank you to Amelia Elce and Natasha Haggerty for setting up the fund-raising pages. You are all very kind.”

Ayrshire House has been under the current owner for more than 30 years and has 14 staff members who, between them, provide round the clock special care.