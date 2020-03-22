There has been a huge outpouring of community spirit in Grantham as people pull together to help those most vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak.

All over Grantham and the surrounding villages, residents have been rallying together to help each other out, from collecting shopping for their elderly neighbours to setting up support groups.

A surgeon living in Gonerby Hill Foot has proposed a support group to support elderly and vulnerable people across the entire town.

Grace and Andrew Morton delivering hot drinks and treats to Bluecoat Meres Primary. (31954596)

Nandu Potdar, of Hazelwood Drive, suggested the idea to other local residents on the social media site Nextdoor.

The idea was met with a wave of offers to help from his neighbours and others from the wider Grantham area, with over 100 comments on the original post.

Nandu said: “As a surgeon and one of the residents in our close community, I would like to propose that we should form a group of volunteers who would like to support our elderly and vulnerable residents who will need in the next few weeks, home help, medical help, procurement of food items, medicines.”

Christine Fullick, who is helping Nandu coordinate the group, said: “We’ve had people from nearly every area of Grantham offering to help out in their neighbourhoods including in Great Gonerby, Alma Park, Sunningdale and the Earlesfield estate.

“This really is a whole community effort.”

For more information, call Christine on 07718 764911.

It’s not just large group efforts but individuals who have been making a difference as well.

Sharran Fahey, of Harrowby Lane, Grantham, has offered to go shopping and pick up essential items for any elderly or vulnerable people who don’t feel comfortable venturing out.

She said: “I know what its like to feel vulnerable. I’ve had times when I’ve not been able to get out due to mental health issues and anxiety. I was fortunate that I had good people around me to help out so now I want to give back.”

She has already received support since posting her message on social media last week.

She added: “A few people have contacted me to say that they want to help as well. I’ve been helping a few people including a pregnant lady.”

Sharran is not the only one to eager to do her bit for the community.

It’s been a difficult time for schools at this week but staff at Bluecoat Meres Academy were treated to cheesecakes and hot drinks on Tuesday by Hope Community Cafe on Trent Road.

Mina Douglas, of Bluecoat Meres Academy, said: “Hope Community Café, much loved by local residents and businesses, stopped by with a box full of latte and hot chocolate and their delicious cheesecakes for the members of staff.

“We were absolutely touched by their act of kindness under the current difficult circumstances.”

The cafe is run by Andrew and Grace Morton (pictured) as one of the services run by Earlesfield Community Church.

The cafe, which has been running for nearly four years, is a way for the church to engage with the community.

Grace said: “The Hope Community Cafe has never been about profits, it’s always been about people.

“We’ve got a good working relationship with the school, our kids go there. The teachers needed the encouragement. After all, they’re the ones looking after our children.

Andrew added: “We’re here for the community if they need help. It’s a matter of doing what we can with the resources we have.”

Hope Community Cafe took the decision to close this week, following new government guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavrius.

Andrew added: “We already had the food ready for the week, so decided to bless people who needed it.

“We’ve cooked the meals, portioned and frozen them so that the isolated, older people can get food over the coming weeks. We are anticipating having to help folks.

“We want local people to have a contact point, even if it’s just to call down and say hello. We imagine there’s some people who are going to feel pretty lonely.”

If you need help from Earlesfield Community Church, call 01476 401516.

