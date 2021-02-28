Thousands of pounds worth of costumes have been rescued after a Grantham dance school flooded last week.

Grantham School of Dancing was left partially under water when a pipe burst at the studio off London Road last Monday.

Many of the intricate handmade costumes hold a lot of sentimental value for the school and were left sodden and smelling of damp following the flood.

Grantham School of Dancing was flooded. (44616445)

Anita Lane, a former professional dancer, runs the school alongside her sister Michelle Baker, who has been teaching at the school for almost 50 years.

Anita said: “The reception and changing area was flooded including the upstairs costume department, which was heartbreaking to see as some of those costumes are over 30 years old and a lot of them are handmade.”

After the dance school appealed to the community to wash some of the costumes, they were quickly inundated with offers of help.

Grantham School of Dancing was flooded. (44616442)

Anita added: “Our wonderful parents took a number of bags away to wash for us. We were then bowled over completely from local laundrettes Laundrylils, on London Road, who offered to take the rest of the costumes and launder them completely free of charge. We couldn’t believe it.

“Since then our costumes have started to filter back, but with the upstairs still wet through we made a plea for sturdy rails so we can hang our beloved costumes and keep them safe while works are carried out.”

Specialist bridal and heirloom cleaners Terrington Burchett, on Withambrook Park Industrial Estate, came to the rescue and loaned several heavy duty rails.

Anita added: “We can’t thank these local companies enough for their kindness and true community spirit. Times are hard enough for everyone right now and this has gone to show just what our community is capable of in times of need.

Grantham School of Dancing was flooded. (44616439)

“We are hoping works will be complete ready for a return after Easter and we will look forward to welcoming students back into the studio in line with Government guidelines. We currently have a growing waiting list for children’s classes offering ballet, tap, modern and acrobatics.”

Email contactgsod@gmail.comor search for GranthamSchool of Dancing on Facebook.