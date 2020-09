The community has rallied around a teenager after he was verbally abused while out busking in Grantham at the weekend.

Ben Jessop, 19, was singing and playing the guitar outside Cafe Leo, on Westgate, on Saturday morning.

He was midway through ‘Dream a Little Dream of Me’ by The Mamas and the Papas when he was shouted and sworn at by a disgruntled resident in a nearby flat.