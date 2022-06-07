Community rallies round families after house fire in South Witham
Published: 17:10, 07 June 2022
| Updated: 17:14, 07 June 2022
A community has come together to support its neighbours after a house fire broke out earlier today.
Emergency services were called to Great Close, South Witham, at around 11.30am this morning (Tuesday), affecting at least three homes and families.
Multiple fire engines were still at the scene as of 3.30pm, but it was confirmed that all people and animals in the affected houses were safe.