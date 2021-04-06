Members of the community have rallied round to help a homeless man who is living in an old bus shelter in a village near Grantham.

Neighbours in Old Somerby and Ropsley, as well as residents in Grantham, have come together to support the man after an appeal on the Old Somerby village community Facebook group.

Samantha Baskerville initially kicked off the appeal for donations last month for the gent, who has set up home in the disused bus shelter in Little Ponton.

She said: “He is a lovely polite man. He is living in an open bus shelter with no heating and no facility to make a warm meal. He keeps the shelter very tidy and luckily a neighbour nearby has been taking him water for his hot water bottle.

“This is the only heat he has. In fact that is all he asks for.”

Residents quickly jumped into action and within days the man had a new roof on his bus shelter, a warm bed, clothing and food. Tarpaulin has also been fitted over the bus shelter’s doorway to protect him from the wind.

Joe Walker, manager at the Fox and Hounds pub in Old Somerby, has been co-ordinating the delivery of donations.

He said: “In this day and age people being homeless is so unnecessary. We need to have compassion for so many people.

“If you see someone struggling, be kind and help.”

Samantha has also been overwhelmed with the positive response and people’s willingness to help out someone in need.

She added: “What an amazing week highlighting what a fantastic community we have. When I sent a ‘call of arms’ out regarding the homeless man, the response was immediate.

“Large numbers offered help. Many from Old Somerby, Ropsley, the High Dyke and Earlesfield in Grantham offered blow up beds, a camping stove, camping gas, sleeping bags, food, cooked meals and tarpaulin.”

Joe is organising a food collection for Grantham Foodbank to “help even more people”.

All donations can be dropped off at the village pub on Grantham Road, Old Somerby.