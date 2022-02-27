A football club has been praised for its community spirit as it won the double at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021.

Harrowby United FC were victorious in the Best Social Enterprise category, before winning the Judges’ Prestige Award at the end of the night.

The club’s commercial manager, Amber Kitching, said that the committee were in “a sense of shock” upon winning both awards.

The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 (53043713)

Shaun Whiting, who judged the social enterprise award, described the Arrows as “a real local success story”, after the club made significant improvements both on and off the pitch.

Amber discussed what winning both awards meant, the recent progress at Dickens Road, and what the club has in store over the next 12 months.

How did it feel to win both awards after another difficult year?

It’s been a few months since the night, but I still think we are still in a sense of shock. Winning the Social Enterprise award was great, but the Judges’ Choice award was something we never even considered. When it was announced by Nigel, it was such a high moment for the club and everyone involved.

The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 (53043641)

Why do you think the club stood out to the judges?

I believe every one of the volunteers shows such passion and commitment towards the club that it is infectious. All of us work so hard to develop and better every single part that I think people really get involved with the community feel we are trying to create at Harrowby.

What has the club achieved/improved on over the last year?

It’s been another difficult year for the club, with Covid shutting us down again over the winter and curtailing another season. However, the volunteers were determined to not let that stop the advancements we were trying to make. We have continued to improve the facilities, the clubhouse and the outside look and feel of the club. When football was allowed to resume, the atmosphere that’s been created is incredible. Gates have soared in the last few years, averaging 150.

Back row from left: Simon Jackson, Amber Kitching, Mark Fardell, Denis Rhule, Jamie McGhee. Front Row from left: Jay Harrison, Shaun Olivant, Michael Atter. (44150279)

What are your plans for the coming year?

We never stop at Harrowby, it’s not in our nature, so we have huge plans for the coming year; mainly in the summer during the closed season.

Visitors will have seen the start of our new 100 square metre extension to the clubhouse. This will include larger changing rooms, referees rooms and brand new hospitality.

Last week, we also received funding from the Moy Park Community Fund to provide a new disabled-friendly spectator stand. So that’s really exciting.

We have also been fortunate enough to be involved in a charity football team, Dickens Road Diamonds, which is a team set up mainly for over 30s, with the sole aim of providing community support. The team has already helped raise an incredible amount of money and purchased a defibrillator for the club, so we are looking forward to helping them progress over the year.

How has the committee risen to the challenges over the last year?

It sounds very cliché but you couldn’t wish to work with a better group of people. Of course, there are times when we grate or disagree, but on the whole we know that all of us are working towards the same aim; to make Harrowby United successful both on and off the pitch.

The committee are incredible people that give up endless amounts of hours, blood, sweat, tears and sleepless nights volunteering for the club. This includes the club’s extended family and friends who get roped in to help with the various jobs around the club. We want to say a massive thank you to all of them. Without them and their efforts we wouldn’t be in this position and we certainly wouldn’t be able to call ourselves award winners.