Residents of a town street have joined together to collect food and toiletries for two charities.

After donating to the Grantham Foodbank in 2021, residents of Wroxall Drive, Grantham, joined together to collect food and toiletries.

This year, the donation went further, with Grantham Foodbank and Grantham Poverty Concern (Grantham Passage) receiving support.

Residents of Wroxall Drive, Grantham, joined together to collect food and toiletries. (61147604)

A handful of residents came together on November 22, filling up decorated wheelbarrows and a garden cart.

A donation of £52 and 62 kg of food was made to Grantham Foodbank and a further three wheelbarrows full of toiletries and stocking fillers were given to Grantham Poverty Concern.

Brian Hanbury, foodbank coordinator, thanked the residents for their efforts.



Donations were taken by Brian Hanbury (right) of Grantham Foodbank. (61147601)

He said: "This will help us restore dignity and put smiles on local faces as it provides emergency food when people find themselves at their point of crisis.

Residents of Wroxall Drive, Grantham, joined together to collect food and toiletries. (61147597)

Andy Maddison, Grantham Poverty Concern chairman, also thanked residents for the generous donation to Grantham Passage, which will be included in this years Christmas present packs to selected families that we support.