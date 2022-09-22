A community litter pick is being organised in a village.

The Friendly Bench Bottesford Community Group and BottesfordNetZero are hosting a community litter pick on Sunday (September 25) as part of the Great Bly Green Week.

It will begin from 10.30am in Granby Drive, Bottesford and will end at 12pm.

Lyndsey Young, founder and CEO of The Friendly Bench CIC - copyright The Friendly Bench CIC, 2021. (57304627)

The poster for the event said: "Come dressed for the outdoors and some gloves too. We will have bin bags at the ready and a limited supply of litter pickers.

"If you have your own litter picker then please bring it along."

Lyndsey Young is founder and CEO of The Friendly Bench, which began four years ago when the first bench was place in Bottesford, giving villagers a space to meet, chat, connect, build friendships and create a sense of belonging.