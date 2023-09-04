A community hub has announced it will be launching its own radio station.

The BHive Community Centre, in Finkin Street, has announced it will be launching Hive-FM, a new community radio station for the people of Grantham.

The community hub has secured a five-year radio licence for the station.

Councillor Tim Harrison, a member of the committee for the station, said: “Through the very hard work of Susan Swinburn, Will McIntosh, Marcus Wesley and their colleagues, Grantham is going to get a brand new community radio station.

“Most of the set up driving force and facilitating the FM licence has come from Susan Swinburn.

“Will and Marcus are driving the tech and practical side of things.

“The BHive made perfect sense to play host as it is the community centre central to town.

“This radio station will be one of the perfect vessels for promoting the ethos of reigniting Grantham’s phenomenal unity.”

The radio station will feature interviews, history, phone-ins, question times and “music of all tastes”, added Coun Harrison.

Coun Harrison also said: “We are hoping to get a broad spectrum of presenters from all demographics.

“As well as what it will do for the town, the marketing team will be able to raise funds to facilitate the continued success of the station and well needed funds for community projects.

“In my few short months as a councillor, I have had my faith in Grantham massively reinforced by a plethora of individuals and groups that all have vision and drive.

“These people all have amazing skills, my only skill is to bring these people together so they can work their magic.

“This is the first project to be revealed; there are many more to come.

“It is an exciting time for Grantham.”

A competition has been launched for people to design marketing and logos for the radio station.

The design should be created around the Hive-FM name.

Anyone interested in entering should contact Councillor Tim Harrison on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php? or mail the ideas to the Autocabs Office in 26 Market Place, Grantham.

The winner will get a VIP day around the radio station.

This includes limo transport to meet the presenters, a lunch, a tour of the station and exposure of the design.