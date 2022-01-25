Two companies near Grantham have helped transform a family home for the BBC series DIY SOS.

Bytham based companies, Dynamics Cleaners Ltd and Dynamics Environmental Ltd, joined other traders and presenter Nick Knowles in transforming a family home in Kettering.

The big build took place at the family home of Lindsey McAuley from Sunday, January 16, until Sunday, January 23.

Dynamics Cleaners and Dynamics Landscapers staff with some of the DIY SOS team (54452785)

Lindsey and her husband, ex-royal engineer Shaun, had planned to extend and renovate the house, but unfortunately he passed away in November after his battle with cancer.

Tim Wade, managing director of the companies, had previously helped on a DIY SOS project in Scunthorpe in 2019, and once they saw that DIY SOS were calling on local traders to help in Kettering, he decided to offer his support.

Tim said: "I spoke to a few of the team, and we agreed that we would support it.

"I have a cleaning company and a landscaping fencing company, so both companies went; landscaping could obviously help with the back garden and then the front, and then the cleaning company helped out all week with cleaning the portacabins, and then we cleaned the house a few times at the end.

"It's been a tough week, we were physically exhausted, and because it's obviously filmed there is a lot of waiting around.

"But we waited around because we wanted to make sure that Lindsey had a home and it's as simple as that for us."

The DIY SOS team has now completed the family's home thanks to the time and supplies donated to them through an estimated 200 local trades workers, and it is hoped the episode will air this spring.